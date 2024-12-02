Mayfair Witches season 2: Prepare with a … yule log?

Today, the folks over at AMC and Mayfair Witches have opted to take part in what we believe to be a continuously-fun trend: Sharing yule log videos during the holiday season.

After all, what better way to build buzz for your show? These sort of videos are always in demand around the holidays, especially for people who do not have a fireplace and want to find a way to still enjoy the feeling.

Now, if you head over here, you can see the aforementioned yule log inspired by the Anne Rice adaptation. Are there some Easter eggs sprinkled in throughout? Let’s just say that, at the very least, there are reasons to pay attention to it in preparation for the next chapter of Rowan’s journey. At the same time, though, we tend to think that this is more about vibes than anyone necessarily trying to give things away on the next chapter of the story.

As for what that next chapter will look like, what we know is that Alexandra Daddario’s character will have a better understanding of her powers … but at the same time, she is also still learning. When you are in the position that she is, you don’t just wake up one day and suddenly have the understanding of the whole magical world. She better get a handle on it before too long, though, as there are threads all over the place — and of course, the future of her family hangs in the balance.

You will see Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere at some point in January. With that, fingers crossed for some more reveals soon enough.

What do you most want to see from Mayfair Witches season 2 on AMC?

How much do you think that this is a smart bit of marketing? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

