Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 4 promo: Reckoning is here?

Based on the first-look promo for Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 4 at HBO, one thing certainly feels clear: Chaos is coming. Also, the reckoning may be here that has been spoken about within the Sisterhood for quite some time.

So, what is that reckoning? We recognize that this may be a rather curious question in its own right all things considered. You can easily look at this as evidence that we’re moving in a direction where Desmond Hart is viewed as such. However, could that be a misdirect? Is it linked in some way to what is happening with Tula and Lila? All possibilities seem to be fluttering about.

After focusing much of episode 3 on Tula and Valya in particular, our general takeaway from the preview is that we’re going to be getting a much more panoramic view of things as we press on. That includes what is going on with Desmond, who wants to be used by the Emperor and is ready to lead a charge. We’ll hopefully learn more along the way about his motives and what his actual endgame here is. Meanwhile, the Sisterhood has to find a way to plot for what’s coming.

Above all else, we continue to hope that Dune: Prophecy works to answer a few major questions that we have floating around in our head. In particular, we are thinking a lot about why we are getting the particular story we are on this show. Why go 10,000 years in the past, and is there something more we stand to learn that could alter how we view things in the films?

Given that there are only three episodes to go, we certainly do imagine that all of them are going to be packed full of content — and hopefully more surprises.

What do you most want to see on Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 4?

What more do you think we will learn? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

