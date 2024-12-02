Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3: Will Tula save Lila?

Dune: Prophecy is only three episodes into its run at present at HBO and yet, it’s already taking big swings. How else can you explain that ending?

By far, you can argue that this is the strongest episode of the season when it comes to showcasing Tula as a character, whether it be her epic revenge plot in the past or her complicated story in the present. In the wake of what she’s done with Lila, she also cannot bear to let her go. This is why, in secret, she is using a thinking machine to help preserve her, hoping that there is a way to bring her back from the Agony.

As you would imagine, the implications of this character doing this are at present pretty darn severe. There’s the secrecy, the use of technology, and so much more wrapped in to all of this. It remains to be seen whether or not Lila could ever come back but if she does, isn’t that opening a whole new can of worms based on what she was able to see?

What we like about where the show is right now is that you are slowing peeling back the layers of who these main characters are — especially Tula and Valya across so many years. With Valya, a lot of the story right now is about attempting to get back some of her power and influence. If there was a problem in here, it’s that the show could have used so much more Desmond Hart than what we actually ended up getting. We know that Travis Fimmel’s character will still have a big role to play in what’s to come, but still.

For the time being, at least you can argue that this is an interesting and thought-provoking way to cap off the first half of the season.

