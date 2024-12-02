Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Dark Matter season 2 over the course of December? It goes without saying here, but there is so much that is worth diving into!

So what is the proper place to start? Well, we tend to think that it is worthy of a reminder that the show has already been renewed! You don’t have to worry about the future and instead, you can simply enjoy what is right in front of you. Season 1 was dense and full of enough twists that it feels worthy of a re-watch, and we also tend to think that there is plenty of time to do that before another season premieres.

After all, remember for a moment that if you want more of Dark Matter, you are going to be waiting for a long time. There is no reason to think that a premiere date will be announced this month, largely because filming for season 2 has yet to even begin! We anticipate that happening reasonably early on in the new year, and our hope is that you will actually see more episodes back moving into either late 2025 or early 2026. A lot of it will be dependent on how long production takes and beyond just that, post-production and scheduling concerns. In the end, there is clearly a lot that will need to be figured out here, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

So long as the story here remains complicated and twisty, and there is potential to share many more theories, we tend to think that we’re going to be happy with the end result. The bar is clearly high following the first season, but we tend to think that is by and large a good thing.

