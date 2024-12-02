Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: Will Terry Silver be back again?

We know that for a lot of people out there, Thomas Ian Griffith’s return as Terry Silver was a big surprise during Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 — and for good reason. After all, the guy was arrested!

There was a major part of us that felt like everything with Terry was left in the past; however, his appearance at the Sekai Taikai was an opportunity to throw a little more chaos into the proceedings. At this point, we’ve seen that chaos play out and then some and with Kwon dead, we do tend to think that many characters are going to be on their way back home.

For the time being, the future of Terry has been left very-much up in the air and as far as well can tell, all of this is intentional. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Griffith was pretty quiet when asked about whether or not he would return for more:

You know, they brought me back to give that Terry Silver energy and that purposiveness. But the bigger picture is that this is the end of [the series]. And just to have been part of something that has been this phenomenal…

Honestly, we don’t think there is a big reason to bring Terry back at this point unless there is some insanely creative way to make it happen. For now, the bigger priority has to be landing the plan on a lot of the other characters, especially those who were there from the very beginning. We want to get a much better understanding, after all, of what happens long-terms with Daniel and Johnny — and of course a lot of the students who have trained under them over the past several years.

