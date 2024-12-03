Is Murder in a Small Town new tonight on Fox, December 3, 2024?

Is Murder in a Small Town new tonight on Fox? We’d certainly understand anyone out there who wanted more of the show, and soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in here and share a little bit of the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode tonight. Why? Well, the answer here is rather simple, as last week was the season finale! Shockingly, the first season was only eight episodes, which is pretty rare for a major broadcast network show. Often, the lowest we tend to get here is somewhere in the 10-13 range.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get to the next order of business: Whether or not a season 2 could happen. The short episode order for Murder in a Small Town season 1 also felt like a trial run in some ways. The ratings were not through the roof, but at the same time we tend to think that it proved itself as a capable addition to the lineup. There are plenty of stories still left to tell, and the future really just depends on if Fox thinks the show is profitable or not.

For now, let’s just say the following: Fox does still have plenty of time to figure this out. The latest that the show could conceivably be renewed is May, around the time in which a full schedule would need to be released by the network. Until then, the onus is really on them as well as viewers to try and find a way to ensure that more viewers check out the show. One other benefit of the eight-episode first season is that it may not feel terribly intimidating for viewers; there are chances that some people may have here to catch up, but we’ll have to wait and see.

