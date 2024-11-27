Murder in a Small Town season 2: What would the story be?

We know that in the wake of last night’s finale over on Fox, there is no official Murder in a Small Town season 2 as of yet. With that being said, though, there is still reason to hope for the future!

Before we dive further into any story possibilities, let’s just go ahead and note that if you do want to see more of this show, the best advice that we 100% can chase right now is mostly that you recommend the first season to as many people as possible. Given that we are talking here about a pretty short story of just eight episodes, it certainly feels like a lot of people will be able to get through it without too much of a problem. Given that we also do not think that this show is going to be freakishly expensive, the bar may be lower for it to return than some other series that are out there.

As for what a possible season 2 story could be for this show, let’s just say that at least a part of it would be themed around the overall expansion of the world. Here is a little bit more of what executive producer Jeff Wachtel had to say on that matter as a part of a new interview with TV Insider:

“Alberg’s purview will expand … It’s natural. He’s very competent and ought to get more responsibility. In the next season, he has a much broader purview, but there’s new staff, there are new people and other ambitions that come up.”

How long will Fox take to figure this out?

This is not something that they need to figure out immediately, but at the same time they faster they figure out if they want to bring the show back, the better.

