Murder in a Small Town season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Given that tonight’s finale is mere hours away, it feels like the perfect time to wonder: Will a Murder in a Small Town season 2 happen?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that there is one pretty darn easy argument for making this happen at the moment, and it is tied simply to the sort of thing Fox is looking for in 2024. Sure, they want shows to have viewership, but at the same time, they also want them to be pretty inexpensive. One of the great things here from a financial point of view is that you have such a limited cast of series regulars, and you can sprinkle in some notable guest stars here and there to add to the tapestry. We certainly have seen that over the course of the past several weeks!

At the time of this writing, though, there is no official Murder in a Small Town season 2 renewal, though we’d hardly say that this is some sort of reason to sound the metaphorical alarm. This is a show that Fox can take some time to figure out. The ratings aren’t spectacular, but they also are not abysmal compared to other things on their schedule. They also have several months until they have to make a firm decision here.

Beyond everything that we’ve already laid out here, the biggest reason for them to make a season 2 is on the sole basis of the show that this is. Murder-mystery series are never going to go out of style, and we 100% think that the demand is going to be there for more — especially if the series is marketed further. Remember that unless you were a pretty regular watcher of Fox, you probably heard very little about Murder in a Small Town to begin with. It does still feel like there is more of an audience out there that this show could eventually reach.

Do you want to see a Murder in a Small Town season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you do not miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







