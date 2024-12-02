Landman season 1 episode 5: Kayla Wallace on Rebecca’s story

Through the first four episodes, Landman season 1 has not featured many outsiders to the world of oil in West Texas. However, Kayla Wallace’s character of Rebecca is one of them. She was brought in as counsel amidst the incident at the start of the series, and she had plenty of interesting back-and-forth conversations throughout episode 4.

In the deposition, we got a great example of what she’s capable of as an attorney and within that, she seemingly earned Tommy’s respect. They then celebrated after, which of course led to some unnecessary drama with his ex-wife.

So what can we say about the story for Rebecca and Tommy moving forward? Well, the When Calls the Heart alum explained how she views the relationship to TVLine:

She is a person who sticks to her guns on what she believes in, but she’s also a person who will work with the situation presented to her for the best outcome for her to win a case. So, I think she kind of learns how she and Tommy need each other and need to work together. And there might still be tension there, but sometimes it might be good tension, where they both can learn from one another. Working with Billy Bob [Thornton, who plays Tommy] was just such an incredible experience, and I’m so happy that we get to have a little bit of banter.

We do tend to think that the two are going to still have a great deal of conflict moving forward, and for one simple reason: There is still a lot to come this season. We know that Rebecca is out mostly to protect the company’s best interests but at the same time, learning about the people at the patch may be helpful. If nothing else, we tend to think it will give her a better perspective as to why the job is so dangerous.

