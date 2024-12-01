Landman season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Family dinner

If there is one thing that we can say entering Landman season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, it is to expect awkwardness aplenty.

After all, if there’s one thing that this Taylor Sheridan drama seems eager to do at all times, it is to find a way to make Tommy’s life away from the patch a complete mess. He’s got both Angela and his daughter to contend with, and both feel like complete fish out of water despite being a part of this world for decades. (The roles are also completely ridiculous most of the time, but you probably know that already if you are watching.)

So what will make Landman season 1 episode 5 all the more cringe-worthy for Tommy? Think in terms of two words: Family dinner. The synopsis below does a great job of setting the stage for that:

Tommy and his crew receive an unwelcome visit at the patch; Angela hosts family dinner at the oil house.

As for who this unwelcome visitor could be, you can easily argue that it is Monty or one of the other bigwigs, especially since they are the sort of people who should be around, even if no one at the patch necessarily wants them there. Remember just the base terminology for a moment — everyone seems to know that these are unsafe conditions and yet, it’s just a part of doing business there. You have to be prepared for it if you are going to be within this world.

Of course, we really hope that this is the episode that gives Jon Hamm and Demi Moore a little more to do. Even if you do love the first few episodes, doesn’t it feel like this show should try to make the most of some of their top talent when they can?

