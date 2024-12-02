NCIS season 22 episode 7: Sara Paxton to guest star

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 7 — and with that, a familiar face!

If you have watched the promos and sneak peeks that are out there yet for “Hardboiled,” then you have likely seen with Torres a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Sara Paxton. The actress is probably best none for her movie roles in the 2000’s, including Aquamarine and The Last House on the Left. However, over the past few years she’s appeared as a guest star across a number of big shows, including How to Get Away with Murder, Good Girls, and This Is Us. You also actually saw her recently on season 2 of Based on a True Story.

So what is her role going to be within the NCIS world? Based at the very least on some of the previews we’ve seen, it appears as though her role is likely to be that of a criminal informant who has some sort of connection to Nick Torres. Wilmer Valderrama’s character is going to have a chance to shine over the course of the hour.

Now, is there a chance that Paxton’s character becomes a love interest? We certainly think anything is possible, mostly due to the fact that Torres is currently looking for love. Remember that earlier this season, the character decided to go off the internet apps, mostly to try his hand at trying to meet someone in person. Of course, the problem here is that trying to be with someone in this sort of capacity could be incredibly messy, and that’s without getting into all the possible ethical concerns that go along with it.

For now, let’s just be happy that there is a known actress getting a chance to appear in this NCIS episode; we’ll see how the story goes soon.

