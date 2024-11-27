NCIS season 22 episode 7: ‘Hardboiled’ sneak peeks

Monday night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out NCIS season 22 episode 7 — want to see more sneak peeks for it?

Well, if you head over to the official YouTube page for the crime drama, you can see a couple of previews for “Hardboiled.” One of them is pretty similar to the official promo for the episode, as you will see Torres surprisingly answer the door when the team rings on it — and he is joined by a woman. Who is this? Well, at the moment, it appears as though she is a confidential informant who Nick is working with. It remains to be seen how exactly her role is in the future of the story, but it does feel like she’ll at least be critical for this particular hour.

One of the bigger surprises here, meanwhile, may just be that “Hardboiled” is also going to be featuring Jimmy and McGee talking about a practice that they have taken on as of late — serving as soccer referees. This is always a hard job, mostly because we tend to think you are forced to deal constantly with upset parents. That’s gotta be a pain, right? Well, we do tend to think they’ve got some insecurities about various calls made out on the pitch — but hey, they have each other to talk about things with!

In general, we do tend to think that this episode is going to be both entertaining and also absurd and in the end, can you really ask for anything more? At the moment, we are largely in the camp that you really shouldn’t, since the whole goal here is really to just be entertained by some of the banter in between the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

