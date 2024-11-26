NCIS season 22 episode 7 promo: Who is Torres’ informant?

Next week on NCIS season 22 episode 7, is Nick Torres about to go rogue on the rest of the team? Well, it’s a fair question … at least based on the promo.

Yet, at the same time we tend to think that the truth is a little more complicated than that. What we know about Wilmer Valderrama’s character is that he’s perhaps more skilled in espionage than anyone else on the team. He’s handled deep-cover missions and diving deep into other personas. Because of all of this, it is reasonable to think that he would know at least a few people who nobody else does, and that is a big part of what “Hardboiled” could be all about.

Based on the promo that we saw following last night’s new episode, it appears as though most of the NCIS team are going to be arriving at the door of someone tied to a case — only to see Torres there already. What is going on? He explains that the woman he’s with is a confidential informant — in other words, this is not some sort of potential love interest. Or, that is at least what we are thinking on paper at the moment. We’ll have to wait and see what ends up being the case here.

Of course, we do think that this is going to be one of those NCIS episodes that revolves in part around how much the entirety of the team can trust Nick — personally, we don’t really think that there is that much of a concern about that. Even though we’re well-aware of the fact that he often does things in his own unconventional way, his heart is in the right place and we tend to think that this matters. He wants justice in the same way that everyone else does.

