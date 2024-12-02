The Witcher season 4 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more regarding The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of December?

Well, in terms of what is happening behind the scenes at the moment, the answer is not that complicated at all — filming for the latest batch is already done! By virtue of that, we are moving firmly into the place where we are simply waiting around to see how long post-production takes. This is a process that tends to last for several months, and we do not imagine that all that much is going to be different here.

Now, what we can at least say at present is that summer 2025 feels like a perfect target date for the adaptation, and that at some point, we could start to see Netflix promoting it with that window of time in mind. Unfortunately, that probably won’t happen anytime too soon, mostly because there is no real reason to rush anything if you are the streaming service behind the scenes. Instead, your priority is probably just working in order to ensure that everything stays on track and that you plan ahead for the fifth and final season.

One other reason why summer makes sense for The Witcher is simply a matter of the lineup at large. Remember that later on next year, the streamer is going to have Wednesday, Stranger Things, and potentially the third and final season of Squid Game. The last thing that we anticipate is them trying to cram too much into a particular window, especially when it makes way more sense for them to stretch things out. Their goal is likely to just keep people subscribed for as long as possible.

