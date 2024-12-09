Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox, December 9, 2024?

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Absolutely, we know that there are some powerful and important stories ahead. After all, this is the final season, and we have 100% reached that point where every story under the sun is all the more important.

Unfortunately, this is where we do also have to swoop in and share the rather unfortunate news, as well: There is no 9-1-1: Lone Star on the air tonight. While more of the series is coming, we will be waiting a while for it. After all, last week was the fall finale!

So what does the schedule look like moving forward? It is pretty simple: There are three episodes remaining, you will see one on January 20, January 27, and then the series finale on February 3. There are not many specific details about any of these episodes yet, but we imagine that the goal is to give almost every major character an important moment or two.

One thing that we are at least aware of right now is that (thankfully) most of the parties involved entered this season with the knowledge that it was going to be the final chapter. Because of that, a lot of the story was composed with that in mind, and you are going to be seeing a good bit of closure. We don’t imagine that any of these characters will turn up on the flagship 9-1-1 or another spin-off that is currently in development, but can you really rule it out? One of the things that we know about the TV business in particular is that there is always that hope for some unexpected things to transpire, and we do recognize how beloved this show is to a number of people watching.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

