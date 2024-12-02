Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance we will learn something more on Bosch: Legacy season 3 between now and the end of December?

Just like you would probably anticipate here, there are a number of different aspects of where things stand with this show that are intriguing. First and foremost, remember that it has already been confirmed that this will be the final one over at Amazon. While you are going to see Titus Welliver back as Harry Bosch, it is going to be for the upcoming Renee Ballard series. Beyond that, who knows? What we recognize is that this particular chapter of the story is coming to a close, as hard as that may be to digest.

Now, it has already been confirmed that you are going to see the spin-off back in March, and you do not have to worry that much about that. Instead, just be concerned in terms of when the series is actually going to get an announcement, since there is a reasonable amount of uncertainty around that as of right now.

When it comes to what we are hoping for, that’s rather simple: That we could get a reveal at some point between now and the end of December. If not then, consider January a strong possibility. After all, we do not think that this is going to be some last-second announcement since Amazon still has reason aplenty to promote the show. The only thing that you may actually have to wait a little while longer for is some sort of trailer.

Throughout the upcoming season, we are just hoping that Harry, Maddie, and the rest of the cast all collectively have some interesting stuff to do — and beyond just this, that there are opportunities to see them come together with a lot of trust issues buried in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

