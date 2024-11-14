Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: What will reveal be now?

Even though there has not been much in the way of direct Bosch: Legacy season 3 news this, there is still plenty related to it.

So, where do we start? Well, perhaps with the fact that this will most likely not be billed as an Amazon Freevee show anymore. That branch of Amazon’s streaming offerings is being phased out; however, they will still have free programming that exists under their banner. What this means is that everyone looking for season 3 of the Titus Welliver series, they’ll just have to look out for how it is branded around the time in which it comes back in March.

Will this show still be free to view with ads? Unless we hear otherwise, it is still fair to imagine that will be the case. The other thing that feels work noting for now is that this change in branding will almost certainly not impact when the series premieres. After all, it has been rumored for months that Freevee would be going away; by virtue of that, the return for Bosch: Legacy was probably plotted out with it being very-much clear behind the scenes that there would be some things changing with how Amazon presents their content.

The most important thing to remember

More so than how the show is branded, it is that season 3 will be the end. We hope that leading up to March, the streamer does give everyone a chance to be aware of what’s going on — while also getting them excited for the next phase of the franchise. While we know that the Renee Ballard spin-off won’t be exactly the same, this is still a chance to see Titus Welliver as Harry! There’s a lot to like with that alone!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

