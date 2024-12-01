Silo season 2 episode 4: Show EP on story structure

Later this week you are going to have a chance to see Silo season 2 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+, but there is one thing we can say now. Moving forward, you are going to see both storylines mixed together.

If you think back to episode 3, we saw a situation there where the story of Juliette and Solo was mixed in to what we saw with Bernard and everyone else back at her old home. This came after the first two episodes were focused solely on each spot individually. We understand why the producers did this but moving forward, it is 100% better that things are mixed up — and we’re glad that the producers seem to agree.

Speaking in a new interview with Cinema Blend, executive producer Graham Yost made it abundantly clear that they had a clear design for how they wanted the show to look structurally:

We landed on that pretty quickly. I’ll be honest, there was a brief time where we thought about alternating episodes for like six episodes. And then we said, ‘No, that’s crazy making and it’s gonna be frustrating to the audience.’ We need to cut back and forth, but first let’s establish their stories.

Now, those stories have been established, and the question now becomes just how long you are going to keep everyone apart. While it makes sense to follow Juliette’s story, at the same time the magic of the series was largely about everyone being in the same place and the tension bubbling over there. If you think things are crazy now, just imagine how they are going to be in the event Rebecca Ferguson’s character comes back with the knowledge she now has?

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

