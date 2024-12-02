Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, December 2, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that we are into the month of November, we have arrived to this point where no schedule is stable. We have a real tendency to see episodes on and off the schedule, so what is going on here?

Well, let’s just start here by sharing the good news about the crime drama: There will be something more on the air tonight! Last week, you got in “Knight and Day” a spotlight on Katrina Law. Moving into “Hardboiled,” you are going to see a story where Wilmer Valderrama is front and center. This could be a chance to learn more about how he handles a delicate case, and also maybe learn a thing or two more about him as well.

Below, you can learn more about what is ahead here courtesy of the NCIS season 22 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Hardboiled” – Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that so far this season, one of the biggest storylines for Torres has been him potentially getting back into the dating pool. We saw him first try his hand at an app, only to later realize that this was not a way that he could be authentically himself. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if he could find someone in-person. Getting involved with a confidential informant doesn’t feel like a great career move — yet, we also cannot say that this is actually going to be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 7 when it airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







