Based on a True Story season 3 renewal: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Based on a True Story season 3 renewal between now and the end of December? Based on how the recent finale wrapped up, let’s just start with a note / reminder that the demand is very much there!

Just think for a moment here about the way in which the finale for season 2 wrapped up — Nathan was arrested, while Matt was able to take off and then question Chloe Lake’s sister, a.k.a. the Copycat Killer, in the post-credit scene. This is about as big of a cliffhanger as you are ever going to get, and it was clearly made to influence Peacock into potentially ordering more of the series.

As for whether or not it’s going to happen, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic — just as we are that news will be revealed this month. After all, the earlier that the streaming service decides this, the easier that it will be to bring the show back without some extremely long wait. The only reason we may not get news this month is in the event that Peacock feels like they need more time to analyze the numbers, which is possible and happens every now and then.

Now, what is important to note through this waiting process is that in the event Based on a True Story does get brought back, the odds are fairly high that it will be the final season. After all, some comments from Kaley Cuoco in the past seem to suggest that it could be … though it is very-much not confirmed. We do think that Nathan and Ava’s story is not one destined to go on for an extremely long period of time, mostly because they are so unbelievably reckless — can you imagine continuing to tiptoe around danger so much? Even if Nathan does get out of prison, that hardly makes his future promising.

Do you think we will get news on the future of Based on a True Story this month?

