The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: December 2024 update

Now that we are into December, doesn’t it make almost too much sense for The White Lotus season 3 to get a premiere date?

After all, if you’ve been following along here and reading a number of our HBO tea leaves, then you are probably aware already that this show and The Last of Us are both probably premiering in the first half of 2025. One of them will likely be out in January, whereas the other one should be set for spring. Our sentiment has been that The White Lotus would come first, with the biggest reason being that it likely takes less time in post-production since you don’t have as many special effects.

While there no 100% guarantee that the Mike White series will get a premiere date announcement this month, we’d honestly be shocked if it doesn’t happen. Then again, a part of us is shocked that there is not one out there already. We just tend to think that it would benefit the show greatly to have a date so that the promotional tour can begin in earnest.

Sure, we are very much well-aware of the fact that The White Lotus will not need a lot of promotion to get people excited but still, a little bit never hurts anyone, right? Given that this season has been set up to be bigger and even broader in scope than the first two, you may as well sell it every single chance that you can. This could also be helpful leading up to a season 4 — while one has not been officially renewed as of this writing, we are pretty confident that you are going to have a chance to see it.

