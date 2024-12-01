Reacher season 3 premiere date: A December 2024 update

With us now officially kicking off the month of December, is some big news related to Reacher season 3 at Prime Video right around the corner?

The obvious thing to say right now is pretty simple: We’d love nothing more to get news on the Alan Ritchson show and soon. The third season has already wrapped filming, but we unfortunately are aware already that it will not air until we get around to next year. That is a pretty wide time-frame, but it may not be that hard to narrow things down.

At this point, we feel confident that the series is primed for a winter / spring release, so there is at least a decent chance you get a premiere-date reveal this month. The only thing that could complicate it is where it will stand amidst some other big releases. For example, Amazon also has The Wheel of Time waiting in the wings, and we know that Bosch: Legacy is going to be coming out at some point in March. It and Reacher do bear a ton of similarities when it comes to genre, so do you really throw them out there this close to each other? Let’s just say that we do have big questions about that.

No matter if we get a season 3 premiere date this month or at some other point down the road, we really hope that the series also takes their time to emphasize the content and all of the good stuff we should be getting — including a few action sequences that could, at least in theory, feel a little bit closer to what we had in season 1 than the group-focused season 2.

