The Equalizer season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Slay Ride’

Next week on The Equalizer season 5 episode 7, are you ready to get more into the holiday spirit — and at a special time?

The first thing to note here is that you are going to see the Queen Latifah series back an hour early for the Christmas special “Slay Ride.” It is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern, or right after the football programming for the afternoon winds down and 60 Minutes wraps up. It is also the final episode of the calendar year and most likely, the last one until February. Because of all of that, we are anticipating a story here with elevated stakes, and possibly even a cliffhanger that leaves you guessing.

For now, what we can say is that Robyn McCall’s romantic life may be more complicated than ever within this episode, especially with both Dante and Miles at the center of the narrative.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 7 synopsis:

“Slay Ride” – A joyous holiday season turns into a cartel Christmas for McCall, whose romantic life reaches an inflection point when a crime syndicate holds her, Dante and her ex-husband, Miles (Stephen Bishop), captive in a hospital takeover. Also, Harry strives to break his years-long track record of giving Mel awful holiday presents, on the mid-season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Dec. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While we do think a cliffhanger is possible, we also hope that there is a somewhat-timeless quality to this story. After all, what is great about Christmas episodes is when you can go back and watch them again and again.

