Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special: When to watch on PBS

As so many of you may know at this point, the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special is coming to PBS. However, there are still questions — including, of course, when you will have a chance to see it, let alone what the story is going to be.

For now, here is what we can tell you: The holiday-themed event is still scheduled to air stateside on Christmas Day! In particular, you will be able to see it at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Per the network, it “will be available to stream for free at the same time of broadcast – 8pm on December 25 at the Call the Midwife Official Site or with the PBS App on these devices: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones, iPhones, iPads, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.” That gives you quite a few different ways in which to watch!

As for how PBS is promoting the episode itself, here is at least some of what we can say:

“It’s Christmas 1969, and the funfair and carol concert add color to frosty Poplar. Yet, the festive spirit at Nonnatus House is dampened by the spread of influenza alongside growing fears of an escaped prisoner after a spate of break-ins.”

Now, we know that the special this year is going to be perhaps broader in scope than many others, with it being promoted in the UK as a two-parter. We do think that at least a little bit of time will be spent trying to address some of the loose ends from the end of season 13, including the Trixie – Matthew cliffhanger that put the future of both characters within a certain amount of question. However, at the same exact time we know that Helen George is not departing the series, which means that there is at least one less thing to be worried about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

