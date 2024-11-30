The Way Home season 4: Does Hallmark+ shift impact future?

We know that The Way Home season 3 is now set to premiere on Hallmark+ this January — also, we know the reaction to the news. We recognize fully that there are a lot of people far from pleased, given that this means that there is yet another streaming service they have to pay for. Sure, the series will eventually arrive on Hallmark Channel in 2025, but it will be significantly later in the year.

It is true that there is a lot to discuss about this move when it comes to a fan point of view but for this article in particular, we really want to focus in on just one thing: Whether or not this helps the Chyler Leigh drama actually achieve of season 4.

For the time being, we can honestly see things going both ways here. For example, if The Way Home does lead to a ton of people singing up for Hallmark+ and spending money to directly watch it, that probably makes the live-ratings threshold significantly smaller that it needs to reach. As a matter of fact, the streaming data may justify a renewal on its own.

However, where the risk comes in here is that a tiny number of people subscribe for just this show, and most of the story ends up being leaked far before the fall. If this happens, then you do run the risk of there not being a lot of chatter at all about another season. You already do run the risk now that you divide the audience further between streamers and TV viewers, effectively cutting back on what has been a really fun community of fans for the time-travel drama.

We will have to see what actually happens when season 3 airs — for the time being, though, it does feel like this is a move that could go rather well or terribly, depending on the circumstance.

Related – See more discussion on The Way Home season 3 and the story ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







