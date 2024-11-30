Lioness season 2 episode 7: Prepare for the madness

As many of you at this point may be aware, Lioness season 2 episode 7 is poised to arrive shortly on Paramount+. So, what can we say about it in advance?

Well, we really should start off by noting that if there is one word we can share now to describe it, it is “bonkers.” Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that the Taylor Sheridan show loves to make things crazy and unexpected, but we tend to think that this is the case here more than ever. Just consider that as we move forward now, Joe is in physical danger, the entire operation around Josie could flip, and there are still new characters who you are going to meet! Dawn Olivieri is set to appear this weekend, and she is immediately jumping over here after playing Sarah Atwood over on Yellowstone for a significant chunk of time. Is she going to be a villain again? Time will tell.

For now, what we can really just do is share the attached season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

Despite Joe’s weakened state, the team is forced back to Iraq to make a point.

What this point amounts to should be the basis for the finale, as it may prove to be a rather enormous mistake when the dust actually settles. Lives could be lost, and we also still need to figure out what the final state of Josie’s mission proves to be given that there are so many different ways in which it could turn. Because of how season 1 ended for Lioness, Taylor Sheridan has really created this atmosphere now where it would be quite frankly insane to sit here and claim that anything specific is going to happen. Why would you draw any assumptions at this point? Doing so really just feels like a disaster waiting to happen.

You can at least prepare further by watching the “previously on” segment now over here.

