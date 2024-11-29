Lioness season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Who can be trusted?

It will not be too long before we have a chance to see Lioness season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ — so what are we prepared for?

Well, for starters, a lot of chaos all across the board. We know that Joe is already in a bad place and while we do think she’ll emerge from this okay, there is still a chance that some other threats could emerge.

After all, remember for a moment here that a part of what makes this show so electric in particular is the idea of trust — who can you lean on or rather, who is most likely to stab you in the back. Even after everything that we’ve seen already when it comes to Josie and her family, we still don’t think that we are out of the woods when it comes to anything on this particular subject.

After all, consider the possibility that Josie eventually flips back and does something more for the sake of her family. Or, consider that a Cruz twist to some degree is also still possible. She’s still been off on her own so much post-Aaliyah that we can’t speak so much about her life.

Of course, it is possible that a big twist coming up could come from an entirely unexpected direction but in a way, that is more or less our point. Why would you look at anything at this point and think that we’ve seen some sort of guaranteed story. It feels like there is just so much potential for things to shift and change from where they are now, and that is also the blueprint for Taylor Sheridan shows in particular. This has never been the guy who likes to just give you exactly what you would expect. The first season certainly was not when it comes to where it started and how it ended.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight right now entering the next Lioness

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







