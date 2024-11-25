Lioness season 2 episode 7: Yellowstone actress to appear

Mere minutes after her departure from Yellowstone, it was revealed that Dawn Olivieri is heading to another show in Lioness.

So, what sort of role is she going to play here? Details are somewhat sketchy, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress noted that her part here is different from what she’s done on past Taylor Sheridan shows, including the aforementioned Western as well as the prequel 1883:

They are all totally different. It’s one of the things he says to me. Taylor calls me his Swiss Army knife. He’ll text me and say, “Yo, Swiss Army knife. I need ya.” And I say, “Reporting for duty.” My last text to him was literally, “You tell me what and where, and I’m there.” And that’s it, that’s my response. Another show, another day, another character.

Ultimately, we know that Olivieri will make her debut on Lioness season 2 episode 7, and we will wait and see what happens from there. If the actress ends up playing some sort of government official, it would be interesting to see her pop in here and there over time. Also, it would be interesting just to see her not get killed off this time!

Just from a fun standpoint, there is this part of us that thinks it would be cool to see Olivieri now collect roles from Sheridan like they are infinity stones. Can she pop over to Tulsa King after this? Is there a part for her within Landman? One of the reasons why all of this is possible is because most of these other shows are not set within the same world as Yellowstone — though then again, Dawn has played two different parts already within the Dutton family saga. Who is to say that she could not turn up again somewhere else?

