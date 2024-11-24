Lioness season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see Lioness season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ next week, there is one thing we have to say — and yes, it is totally crazy. We are almost at the finale already and to be honest, it’s hard to imagine how we got here so fast! This show blew by in quick succession and after all the action and drama of late, the plan is to keep things going full-throttle.

Oh, and with that, we should also note that Joe is going to find herself perhaps in more danger than we’ve seen her in some time.

Now, it is 100% true that the show is not giving too much away at present about what lies ahead. What we can go ahead and note is that the Lioness season 2 episode 7 title is “The Devil Has Aces.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage:

Despite Joe’s weakened state, the team is forced back to Iraq to make a point.

The fact that the team is heading back to Iraq at this point serves in its own way as a reminder that the goal here is for the show to be every bit as unpredictable as it has ever been, and that is something that everyone involved 100% wants. All things considered, why wouldn’t they? The goal here is trying to just ensure that you stay both on edge and surprised for a little while longer, and that you have the fear that almost anyone could die.

If you think back to the end of the second season, there is really one word to describe it: Chilling. Until we hear otherwise, this is the same sort of sentiment we are going to adopt for whatever else could be coming up from here on out on the show.

