A Man on the Inside finale: Kristen Bell cameo confirmed

Did Kristen Bell really turn in a secret cameo appearance during Netflix’s A Man on the Inside finale earlier this month?

Well, there were reasons to suspect this, mostly because we saw someone leaving Charles’ talk at the end of the finale sporting a sweater that looked very similar to what Bell’s Eleanor wore during the series finale of The Good Place.

As it turns out, there was a good reason for this: It was Bell who appeared briefly in that scene! Of course, this was meant to be a cheeky reference and not some sort of obvious appearance. It was only confirmed thanks to D’Arcy Carden on Instagram. (Carden, who played Janet on The Good Place, also turned up during A Man on the Inside at the end.)

Bell, Carden, and Ted Danson were not the only people from that NBC comedy that turned up over on the Netflix series and in general, executive producer Mike Schur loves to bring back various actors whenever he can. Take, for example, Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine played a major role on this show.

As for the rumors that A Man on the Inside is actually set in the same universe as The Good Place, we’re just dismissing that as a bit of fun right now. We don’t think that the cameos are meant to infer anything serious, and are rather just a gift from Schur to everyone who watched both of his shows over the course of time. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any other guest stars / familiar faces in a potential season 2. You better believe that we have already started to think more about what sort of role William Jackson Harper could end up playing — think of some of the possibilities!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on A Man on the Inside, including season 2 possibilities

What did you think about the Kristen Bell cameo during the A Man on the Inside finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







