BMF season 4 premiere date: What is realistic?

As so many of you are most likely aware at this point, a BMF season 4 is 100% coming to Starz at some point down the road. For now, we are mostly just in a spot where we’re sitting around and waiting to see it.

After all, it has been a really long time now since the network actually ordered the next batch of episodes; beyond just that, we know that there are episodes that have been wrapped for quite some time. Sure, we recognize that in theory, this does not necessarily mean that they are ready to air. Yet, at the same time we do believe that we are inching ever closer to that happening.

So what would be a realistic launch date for the show right now? We just hope that you’re patient. Starz tends to make you wait anywhere between 14 and 18 months for new seasons of their shows and in this case, we tend to think that summer 2025 is the most likely window for BMF. Remember that there are a number of other series that they may want to get to first, whether it be Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, or P-Valley. All three of these shows have been off the air for longer, and we know that The Couple Next Door is turning up beforehand.

Of course, we know that there is a lot more of the story for Meech and Terry to adapt, and what makes this particular show so interesting here is that there is potential to cover a lot of major events … but also no real reason to rush. Given that the ratings for the series are still strong, there is no real reason to rush along an ending … but we’ll have to wait and see just what happens.

