BMF season 4 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a BMF season 4 premiere date on Starz between now and the end of November? Of course, we know that the show has been off the air for the past several months and the longer that goes, the more the curiosity could rise in regards to the future.

However, does that mean that we’re actually going to get more news soon? Hardly, and for one simple reason: Everything else that is going on regarding the aforementioned network’s schedule.

Let’s just go ahead and frame this in the following terms for a moment here. In addition to this show, the network also has new seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, P-Valley, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan to air — and that is mentioning only some of the more high-profile projects. There is a chance that a few others could end up being added to the list in due time. Some of these will likely come before BMF, whereas we’re going to be stuck waiting a little bit longer for some others.

At this point, our feeling is that the fourth season is probably going to end up airing in late spring / early summer. If that does turn out to be the case, then something akin to a formal premiere-date announcement should be coming out a few months until next year. Until that point, there really is not much more we can do other than wait.

One more thing to consider

What does the long-term future look like for this show? There may come a point where it makes a lot of sense to end this chapter of the true-life story, but there is no evidence that it is happening yet. 50 Cent has spoke here about the desire to do spin-offs, but not much has been confirmed there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding BMF right now

What do you most want to see on BMF season 4 when the show does eventually return?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







