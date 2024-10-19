BMF season 4 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now so deep into October, what better time is there to have a larger discussion about a BMF season 4 premiere date? It is great to know that more of the series is coming.

However, does this mean that we’re going to be seeing new episodes soon? Hardly. Even though there have been some headlines recently regarding the real-life Big Meech, that doesn’t mean that Starz is going to rush to bring this show back. They have a pretty specific plan for how they want to do things and for right now, we don’t have any indication that they are looking to shift on that.

So what is some of that plan? Well, Starz seems to have their scripted lineup set for the rest of the year thanks to Sweetpea and then Outlander. After these two shows air, we could then things shift over to Power Book III: Raising Kanan at some point in the new year. After that, it then comes down to whether BMF will arrive before or after Power Book IV: Force season 3. At this point, we tend to think after for one simple reason — the Joseph Sikora series wrapped filming earlier, and it has also been off the air for a far larger period of time. At this point, spring or summer 2025 are the most likely windows for BMF to come back.

No matter when the show comes back, we do tend to think that the network will push it and hard. The first three seasons proved to be a pretty major success and because of that, we tend to think it would be silly to suddenly put it under the radar. We do know that there are questions as to how long the show will last, but that is something that can be determined at some other point later on down the road.

What do you most want to see moving into BMF season 4, no matter when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







