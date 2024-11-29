Outlander season 7 episode 10: Is Jamie Fraser dead?

Has Outlander season 7 really gone ahead and killed off Jamie Fraser? Well, for at least some characters, it may feel that way.

After all, the story that we are in the midst of following episode 10 is one where Jamie seemingly drowns at sea, which leaves Claire and Lord John especially struggling within their grief. Obviously, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters have been apart before, but it was always a different situation. They somehow found a way back to each other. Now, in the eyes of Claire, it all feels more tragic. Death is inescapable, and going back in time to change history carries with it another set of complications.

(Warning: Book spoilers ahead.)

Without getting too far ahead of things, it is pretty fair to say that Jamie is not actually gone for good. He is actively involved in many of Diana Gabaldon’s upcoming books and beyond just that, we know that Heughan was around for filming the eighth and final season of the show.

Because of this, we do not think it’s the right move to be thinking a lot about Outlander through the lens of whether or not Jamie is dead. Instead, think about it in terms of how this perceived death impacts a lot of people at the center of the story. Jamie was a patriarch, a leader, and someone who a whole community deeply relied upon. If he is gone, it means that everyone is going to struggle to pick up the pieces. They have to figure out how to move forward within extremely difficult times, and who they can lead on.

Of course, for Claire what adds to the pain is that so much of her family is spread out across multiple timelines and places. There are reasons why she may need to be more reliant on Lord John Grey.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including what is coming up next

What did you think about the events of Outlander season 7 episode 10?

How do you think the writers are telling this particular story? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







