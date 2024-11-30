Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 spoilers: Matchmaker Erin?

We have spent a ton of time as of late discussing Blue Bloods season 14 as of late, but mostly through the lens of the series finale. By virtue of that, you can argue that we have not spent enough time really chronicling what is coming leading up to that!

With this in mind, we are at least happy to talk a little bit more about “Entitlement” but in particular, a story that could be setting up Anthony’s endgame. This is a character we love, and one we certainly want to see happy at the end of the show. With that, is Erin going to help him find a love match?

Well, if you do want to hear more about this, we suggest that you check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Entitlement” – Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s confidential informant. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we know from reading this that it may be easy to assume that nothing is going well for Erin with her efforts, but who knows if that is the case? There are so many stories likely coming in the series finale and by virtue of that, there may not be time for Anthony to have as a much a focus. Our hope here is that this episode does end with him happy, and we can just imagine that for him moving forward.

