House of the Dragon season 3: New info on filming?

We’ve known for a while that work on House of the Dragon season 3 would be kicking off in some form late this year; yet, “work” does not mean filming. There is a ton of pre-production that goes into a show of this particular size and scale, especially when you think about what was set up at the end of last season.

Want a quick refresher? Well, in a polarizing season 2 finale the producers gave us almost everything about the Battle of the Gullet save for the actual battle. They’ve set the stage for something truly epic to happen almost right away in season 3, and these battles do take more prep time than almost any other out there.

In getting back to filming now, many of the earliest indications are that you are going to be seeing the cast and crew back in March. This is at least according to what Graham McTavish, who ironically did not appear at all in season 2, had to say recently to The Nerd Shepherd. This does not necessarily mean that he is in season 3 per se, as he may just be in-the-know.

While of course we’d love to see House of the Dragon filming start even earlier, it is worth noting that nobody may be too interested in filming in the dead of winter. Either way, we do still think it is more than likely that HBO will launch the next batch of episodes circa summer 2026. It would be lovely to see a show like this back a little more often. Yet, at the same time this is the release pattern the network is clearly most comfortable with and at this point, we aren’t altogether sure we see it changing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

