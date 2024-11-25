House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Reasonable estimate

We know that in the months ahead, there is going to be more discussion to be had regarding a House of the Dragon season 3. After all, pre-production is going to be gearing up more and more in the weeks ahead, and this is setting up to production actually starting up early next year.

So is there anything more that we can say now when it comes to premiere dates — or a reasonable expectation of it? It really does not feel like it is too early now to have these conversations, so let’s get a bit more into it, shall we?

With some shows, we do recognize that there are a lot of variables and trying to pin down specifics can prove rather tough. However, at the same time we’re happy that this is not the case here. It actually feels pretty easy to say that the realistic outlook for the Game of Thrones prequel is that we see it in the summer of 2026, just as it is easy to predict how the powers-that-be at HBO are going to handle the franchise for quite some time.

If there is one thing that we feel pretty confident in saying right now, it is that the network most likely wants to alternate what is happening with this show and then also other various spin-offs. Take, for example, the idea that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere next summer. We then get House of the Dragon in 2026, and there is a chance that some other offshoot could arrive in the summer of 2027. There is a chance that HBO expands beyond this but for now, we are not necessarily looking for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

