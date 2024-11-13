House of the Dragon season 3: HBO boss on author relationship

We recognize that entering House of the Dragon season 3, there are a lot of different questions all across the board. Take, for starters, how the show can turn fans around after the polarizing end of season 2 — will the crazy Battle of the Gullet be enough?

Also, there’s the issue of whether or not George R.R. Martin’s recent frustrations hurt the show. Some of his comments were blown out of proportion — after all, he is right to wonder whether or not the butterfly effect of changing Blood and Cheese for the series vs. the books will be an issue. However, were they delivered to people in the best possible way? That’s a different story, and clearly something HBO has had to react to over time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking this week per The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, the network’s head Casey Bloys commented on where the relationship stands between the network and the author, and also indicated that disagreements are going to happen:

“We love George, obviously … I want him to be happy. He’s very important to us. But when we put shows together, we’re putting marriages together. Marriage can be difficult, especially in the creative decisions of adapting work. Sometimes it gets rocky. Would I prefer that everybody get along? Of course, but it’s a creative process.”

Now, we do think that there will be some interesting stories that evolve out of what Ryan Condal and the House of the Dragon team did in season 2, with Helaena being a focal point for a lot of it. Could she still meet the same fate as in the books, but for a totally different reason? That’s something we have to wonder about for now.

Related – See more discussions now on House of the Dragon season 3, including a possible premiere date

Do you think that House of the Dragon is going to be able to satisfy most people out there for season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







