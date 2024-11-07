House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: November update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date at some point this November? Of course, it would be great to get some sort of clarity on when the show will be coming back … but we also have to be realistic here.

After all, consider the following here: The third season has yet to even start production yet! Add to this now the fact that this is also a show that takes a really long time to piece together after the fact. We’ll be lucky in the event that we get any news on the show in the relatively near future … let alone this month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. As of right now, the plan is for production on the latest batch of episodes to start early in the new year. There is work being done behind the scenes already, but with a show this massive, everything does take a certain amount of time.

Because of this, nothing is happening as of right now to shift our sentiment that we are going to be seeing House of the Dragon return at any point before we get around to the summer of 2026. There’s just so much more to be done! Also, we know that in the interim, HBO has another show that they can use as a table-setter in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which takes place after it and prior to the events of Game of Thrones proper.

If there is a major prediction that we can say about a premiere date announcement for Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and the rest of the cast, it feels like we’ll hear something in the spring of 2026. The good news is that when the premiere does air, it does feel like it will kick off with a huge battle … one that some were expecting at the end of season 2.

Related – See some more thoughts related to House of the Dragon right now!

What are you the most interested in seeing moving into House of the Dragon season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates on the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







