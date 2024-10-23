House of the Dragon season 3: What Matt Smith knows

As many of you most likely know at this point, House of the Dragon season 3 is coming at some point to HBO; however, it’s going to be a wait. Filming for the upcoming episodes is not slated to kick off until we get around to the new year, and that cements further that the series will likely return at some point in the spring or summer of 2026.

Because right now the focus is on pre-production, that means that nobody behind the scenes is rushing to inform the cast of much. Because of that, we can’t say that we are even remotely surprised that some of the actors know little to nothing about what is to come.

At New York Comic-Con this past weekend (per Variety), Matt Smith had a pretty simple thing to say when it comes to how much he knew:

“I’ve not heard hide nor hair … I don’t know about you guys. I’ve not heard a thing.”

Meanwhile, his co-star Fabien Frankel had an answer that was a little more interesting:

““I’ve heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here.”

In other words, we imagine that a lot of people are going to be running up to Fabien soon in the hope of getting some answers … which he will not be able to give, of course.

In terms of adapting George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, we tend to think that the top priority at this point is going to be bringing us the Battle of the Gullet, an extremely important battle that was seemingly too expensive to get in last season. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see…

