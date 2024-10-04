House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of October, is there an opportunity to say something more here regarding a House of the Dragon season 3?

Of course, the most obvious thing to note here is that 100% the show is going to be coming back for more, and pre-production is going to be happening before the end of the year. A lot of the early buzz right now seems to indicate that the series will be filming early next year, though we may be stuck waiting for a little while longer to get some more super-precise details.

So when it does come to what we could be learning soon on the subject of a premiere date, obviously, a great deal of patience is going to be required. There is no indication at this point that you’ll be seeing the Game of Thrones prequel until we get at least to spring 2026, if not later than that. This is one of those shows that takes a long time to film, and that’s before even getting into the amount of post-production required to get a lot of those dragons on the screen. There is so much work that still needs to be done!

So if there is something to help tide you over, the biggest thing that we can note is that you are going to be seeing something more within this universe next year. To be specific, we are talking here about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the prequel that actually takes place after House of the Dragon but before the flagship show. We know there’s been some controversy regarding George R.R. Martin’s thoughts about the current HBO show, but he seems happy with how A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going along…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

