House of the Dragon season 3: More on HBO, author situation

There is little doubt things have been messy regarding HBO and House of the Dragon over the past week — what is the reason? Well, a lot of it was due to comments George R.R. Martin made about the second season, which included criticism of the way in which Blood and Cheese was adapted for the screen. Also, the butterfly effect that comes as a result of that.

First and foremost, remember that the show is coming back for a third season, and nothing is being changed as a result of that. The story remains a big question, but we will have to wait and see what transpires for the entire cast and crew there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So where do things stand for HBO in the fallout of all of this? We know that they put out a statement at one point on the matter. Behind the scenes, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that executives were “frustrated but not surprised” by some of his comments. This was clearly something that he had vocalized in some form already, and the publication notes that there were internal debates already.

As for the reason behind the story changes then, some of it may have been financial, as adding another child into the Blood and Cheese storyline would have required bringing an extremely young performer to the set. Meanwhile, some of it may be to tone down specific parts of the scene’s brutality. The greater concerns here for Martin may be long-term.

THR did reach out to Martin about House of the Dragon — instead, he praised the other upcoming show in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

“I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw … Great cast. [The lead characters] Dunk and Egg look as if they walked out of the pages of my book. My readers are going to love them. I certainly do. [Showrunner Ira Parker] is doing a great job.”

Related – Learn more now about when House of the Dragon season 3 could end up premiering

Do you think that a lot of this apparent messiness will linger into House of the Dragon season 3?

Share right away now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







