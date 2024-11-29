Agatha All Along season 2 premiere date: What is realistic?

Before we even get too far into talking possible Agatha All Along season 2 premiere dates at Disney+, we should note one thing. After all, as of right now, there is not even an official renewal for the Kathryn Hahn series yet!

Is there a reasonable chance of that? It’s interesting, given that we would have thought no once upon a time. However, the show has been submitted for awards consideration under the Drama category rather than Limited Series. This may be strategic; or, this could mean that the aforementioned streaming service is keeping their options open.

Now, a season 2 for Agatha All Along could be complicated by seeing Agatha Harkness exist mostly in spectral form; yet, there is also still a pretty huge story that could be told here. Billy is off searching for Tommy and on some level, we totally think that this is a story that should be told! It really just comes down to whether we’re going to see it be a part of this show, or something totally different.

Here is what we would say about all of this at present — if we do get a chance to see more of the series, it realistically would not be until either late 2026 or early 2027. Why so long? Well, the simple answer there is simply just that these shows take a long time to make! Also, it feels like Marvel and Disney have a lot of other priorities right now, in between them bringing out the Fantastic Four and then also the upcoming Avengers movies.

Given how great Agatha’s story was here, all we home is to see it continue in some shape or form. Of course, this is so long as Jac Schaeffer is involved, given that her writing is a big reason for all the success.

