Agatha All Along season 2: EP talks MCU future

There are so many people to praise for the success of Agatha All Along on Disney+, but one name near the top has to be Jac Schaeffer. At this point, it is no coincidence that two of the best shows in the entire MCU are this one and WandaVision, and she is directly responsible for both. She was able to nod at the comics while, at the same time, still finding a way to do her own thing with them.

Because of all of this, we have the utmost faith in the idea that there could be another story we get to see under her tutelage. Could you do something involving Agatha and Billy searching for Tommy? 100% that feels possible, but at the same time, the same could be said for one that deviates off in a different direction, as well. Given that Disney is submitting the first season as a Comedy rather than Limited Series for awards consideration, that does leave the door open here for a straight-up renewal.

For the time being, though, Schaeffer herself notes that not a lot has been formally decided regarding the future. Just see some of what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

I don’t know. I don’t know what’s next, but I’m excited for whatever is next. I love the people involved in this corner of the MCU very, very much, and I feel invested in their stories, but I also want to be a viewer. I want to see what happens [as a viewer]. So I don’t know.

Ultimately, we’d love her to be able to view certainly parts of the MCU and keep creating more here! We know that some stories do have an end point but here in particular, it really does not feel like we’ve hit it just yet. There is a whole lot more in the way of story to tell.

