Agatha All Along: Do Emmy submissions hint at season 2?

Is there suddenly a chance that an Agatha All Along season 2 could happen? For a while, it did feel like this is a limited series. However, at the same time some recent news about awards season does certainly suggest that something could, at least in theory, be changing.

According to a new report from Variety, the Kathryn Hahn series is going to be submitting itself in a number of comedy categories for the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the SAG Awards. This may be somewhat of a surprise, but it may actually make sense on multiple levels. For starters, the competition may be a little bit easier — especially for Hahn herself.

Yet, does this hint that more of the story could be coming? Let’s just say that there is at least a chance that we could be seeing more in theory, especially since we could be seeing the title character out there with Billy in an attempt to hunt down Tommy. This could be a compelling project, no?

However, at the same time we know better than to sit here and think that a season 2 for the show is 100% assured. Marvel projects only occasionally come back for another season. It is also a little bit bizarre that the producers did not say much of anything over the past week that the series could be coming back for more.

If it does…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we could be waiting for a rather long time for the show to come back on the air. This is a show that takes a lot of time in order to be made, and that’s without even thinking about what else is coming in terms of the larger MCU calendar.

In the end, let’s just hope you have patience — and a lot of it — as we wait and see what is decided.

Are you shocked that an Agatha All Along season 2 could still happen?

