Agatha All Along creator on Vision spin-off, Billy’s future

We fully recognize that as of right now, there is no indication that an Agatha All Along season 2 is going to happen at Disney+. However, aren’t there still some stories to tell at least attached to this world? That feels easy to say and for many reasons.

First and foremost, remember that the season 1 finale concluded with Billy, accompanied by a spectral version of Kathryn Hahn’s character, continuing the search for Tommy. Meanwhile, we also know that a Vision spin-off is in the works, which is being run by Star Trek: Picard alum Terry Matalas. There is a lot to be excited for with some of these characters!

However, does any of this mean that Agatha All Along executive producer Jac Schaeffer is privy to any of these plans? Hardly. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she had the following to say:

“I can’t speak to the direct handoff to the Vision show, but I think that people are meant to expect more of Billy and Agatha somewhere in the MCU. I don’t know what’s going on with that show, and I just wish them well. I love Paul Bettany so deeply, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”

Of course, our personal dream would be for Schaeffer to return in order to further explore Billy / Wiccan with some sort of spin-off. This would also give a chance to feature more characters from either this show or the one that started the hype here in WandaVision. We have a lot of fate in Jac’s ability to write complex, human stories about characters in this sort of over-the-top environment; this is something that a lot of other people have struggled with both in TV and film over the years.

Also, we do tend to think that Marvel is happy with Agatha All Along — after all, its critical reception is stronger than we’ve seen for a show like this in a while!

