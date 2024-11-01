Agatha All Along finale: Why no post-credits scene?

We have made it to the end now of Agatha All Along on Disney+, and we know that there are a lot of number of questions out there. What’s a big one? Well, it has a lot to do with the lack of a post-credits scene.

We know that with a lot of Marvel shows and movies in general, these scenes are woven firmly into their DNA. It is a great way to set up other projects, and there are some interesting ones potentially ahead — a Vision series is coming (albeit from a different showrunner), and you could easily argue that there is more story to tell in regards to Billy.

Based on what Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer had to say to Variety, though, it appears as though it was a Marvel decision to not include anything more here:

…I wrote a number of tags, because you always do on every Marvel everything. I love writing tags. I think some of my best writing is in the tags that were never made. I should have a little binder of my tags. They’re so fun to write, because you’re writing the promise without having to deliver on anything. They’re the best. But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren’t going to do a tag on this show. That doesn’t affect my work, or my vision for the show.

In the end, consider this yet another reminder that being the boss on one of these franchise shows only gets you so far, as there is always still someone looking over your shoulder. We just hope that there are some opportunities to actually dive into more of this world, and that the success of this series in particular leads to other great things down the line.

Are you disappointed that there was no post-credits scene at the end of Agatha All Along?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

