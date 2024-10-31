Agatha All Along season 2: Should it just be a Wiccan spin-off?

We’re a good twelve-plus hours removed from the Agatha All Along two-episode finale on Disney+, and we are still very much impressed. Should Jac Schaeffer just do all Marvel projects at this point? In between WandaVision and now this, we’ve been fortunate to see two of the best shows the comic-book company has ever put out.

Interestingly enough, the end of Agatha All Along also makes a case for more in the same way that the Elizabeth Olsen series did once upon a time — but what would it be?

Given the end of the final two episodes last night, it is hard to imagine any way that a proper second season could happen. Also, we’re not altogether sure that it is something necessarily needed. Much of the Witches’ Road was a fabrication, Agatha Harkness scammed a lot of people, and at least one part of the finale revolved around her making a deal with death. The story now seems to be more about Billy / Wiccan’s search for Tommy, with a ghostly version of Agatha still around.

Joe Locke has shown himself to be a worthy lead thanks to this series and also Heartstopper, so isn’t there a great case for a 6-8 episode series regarding his new quest? Can’t you at least get Kathryn Hahn back for a good chunk of that? She was so fantastic throughout all of Agatha All Along that Marvel would be silly to let her go right now, and this new show could potentially also give you more Wanda or set the stage for a Young Avengers or some other project.

The biggest sentiment we have for now is simply that at this point, Marvel would be pretty darn silly to abandon one of their biggest projects — especially when they continue to progress forward with other parts of their universe that are not as successful.

Related – Get some more news on the Agatha All Along finale right now

Do you want to see any sort of Agatha All Along spin-off following the season 1 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







