Agatha All Along episode 9 (finale): The best MCU ending in ages?

We will be quick to admit that we went into the Agatha All Along finale not know if the Marvel series would stick the landing. After all, the recent history of the comic-book universe has not been great.

Here is where we tend to think that Jac Schaeffer and the entire team can take a victory lap here — despite having a lower budget than almost any other product in quite some time, this show may have the most heart. There were so many twists within the final episodes, but most of them stuck. (Billy’s Wiccan costume? Maybe that’s the low point.) Still, the series did a wonderful job setting up a potential search for Tommy somewhere down the road.

What form will that take? Maybe that is one of the bigger mysteries that still exists. In a way, that is almost similar to what is going on now with Tommy, as Billy has to figure out whatever form he will take while being accompanied by Agatha’s ghost. Oh, and before that, did you see coming that the Witches’ Road was Billy’s own creation? Before that, it was just the stuff of legend. Agatha sacrifices herself in order to spare Billy in spite of his own occasional trickery, but still has an opportunity to exist and follow him in her own way.

You can argue that the lack of major cameos in the finale is disappointing, but we really don’t feel that way. Instead, this was a remarkably clever end to a show that is going to make you go back and re-watch to catch many things. Take, for starters, how Agatha actually scammed so many people along the way, knowing full well that the Road was likely Billy’s own creation. It also reevaluates the deals that she made with Death and the complicated relationship that exists there in general.

By far, this is the smartest MCU projects in ages without sacrificing tone. It was funny, well-written, and totally anchored by Kathryn Hahn. We don’t know how we see Agatha Harkness again, but we don’t want to be done with her story yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding Agatha All Along, including what the future could hold

What did you think about the overall events of Agatha All Along episode 8 and 9?

Was this your favorite Marvel project in a good while? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







