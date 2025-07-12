Watson season 2 premiere date to arrive earlier than expected

We knew that Watson season 2 was going to be coming to CBS during the 2025-26 TV season. However, it will be earlier than first planned!

For those who are unaware, the plan here at first was for the Morris Chestnut series to be around at some point during February. Now, you are actually going to see it starting on Monday, October 13 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So what is the reason for the change? It has mostly to do with behind-the-scenes changes for the FBI spin-off CIA, which is currently poised to star Tom Ellis. Delaying that show gives it more time to cast the other players and properly configure the story. Meanwhile, this also means that Watson has a chance to stand out earlier on the schedule. Whether or not the move helps or hurts the show in the ratings remains to be seen, but it will have a solid lead-in now courtesy of FBI, which is airing on Mondays moving forward after being a Tuesday institution for some time.

As for what is going to be coming up for Watson and some other characters, we do tend to think that medical mysteries will continue to be the backbone for most of the story. However, at the same time do not be shocked if there are opportunities to examine further what really happened to Sherlock — and maybe also come up with some other spins on the classic lore from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Fingers crossed that there will be a chance for a few great guest stars; we have already indicated many times over that we’d love to see Matt Berry actually appear on-screen in some capacity.

